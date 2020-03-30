🔥Uber Eats and Deliveroo are giving 600,000 free meals to NHS workers🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Two of the UK’s biggest food delivery companies have today announced they will be offering hundreds of thousands of free meals to NHS workers while they battle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This morning, Uber Eats announced it will offer 100,000 free meals to NHS workers and 200,000 free Uber rides, while Deliveroo also announced it will offer 500,000 free meals to NHS workers.

Anyone with an NHS email address can claim a £10 Uber Eats voucher and a £15 Uber voucher, while NHS workers in London can also use JUMP bikes free of charge to get to and from work.

Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said: “The incredible nurses, doctors and support staff of the NHS are doing heroic work at the forefront of this crisis, and everyone at Uber thanks them for their extraordinary efforts. We hope we can help in a small way with meals and transportation as they work tirelessly day and night.”

Deliveroo has secured hundreds of thousands of meal donations from its restaurant partners, namely Pizza Hut, Itsu and Neat Burger, which it plans to deliver to NHS sites across the UK in the coming weeks.

CEO and founder of Deliveroo, Will Shu, adds: “Those in the NHS working night and day to save lives are the real heroes of this crisis, and we want to do our small part to support them and the vulnerable who aren’t able to leave their homes. Thanks to our dedicated riders, the generosity of our restaurant partners and their teams who are keeping kitchens open to serve those most in need, we hope to be able to make a difference.”

Health secretary Matt Hancock commented separately on both Uber and Deliveroo’s initiatives, praising the food delivery companies for ‘playing their part’ in helping NHS workers.

Of Deliveroo’s initiative, Hancock said: “The nation needs the NHS like never before, and we must support every single colleague in the NHS. I’m delighted that Deliveroo and partners are playing their part in this great national effort with half a million meals for the NHS. We can best come through this if we pull together.”

If you are an NHS worker and want to get an Uber voucher you can find more information at uber.com/nhs-hsc-covid-19