U.S. warns Americans to reconsider travel to Italy due to coronavirus

News
mariya smith

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Americans should reconsider travel to Italy due to a coronavirus outbreak there, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

“Many cases of COVID-19 have been associated with travel to or from mainland China or close contact with a travel-related case, but sustained community spread has been reported in Italy,” the department said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

