🔥U.S. warns Americans to reconsider travel to Italy due to coronavirus🔥
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Americans should reconsider travel to Italy due to a coronavirus outbreak there, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.
“Many cases of COVID-19 have been associated with travel to or from mainland China or close contact with a travel-related case, but sustained community spread has been reported in Italy,” the department said.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham
