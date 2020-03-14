U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters about coronavirus and its effect on the economy at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday there was an agreement on coronavirus response legislation, after lawmakers raised doubts about whether an accord on the aid package had been reached.

“We have an agreement that reflects what the president talked about in his speech the other night,” Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Channel.