🔥U.S. Treasury, IRS delay tax payment deadlines to keep $300 billion in economy🔥

Posted by — March 18, 2020 in News Leave a reply
us.-treasury,-irs-delay-tax-payment-deadlines-to-keep-$300-billion-in-economy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday said they would allow U.S. individuals and corporations to defer making certain tax payments until July 15 with no penalties or interest, to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The April 15 filing deadline will remain in place, but postponing the deadline for certain tax payments will keep about $300 billion of additional liquidity in the economy, the Treasury Department and the IRS said in a statement.

The measure would allow individuals and other non-corporate tax filers to defer up to $1 million of federal income tax until July 15, while corporate taxpayers could defer up to $10 million in tax payments.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler

You May Also Like

utah’s-strongest-quake-in-28-years-shuts-down-salt-lake-city-airport

🔥Utah’s strongest quake in 28 years shuts down Salt Lake City airport🔥

us.-census-bureau-suspends-2020-census-field-operations-for-two-weeks

🔥U.S. Census Bureau suspends 2020 census field operations for two weeks🔥

detroit-automakers-shutter-us.-plants-in-move-to-stop-coronavirus-spread

🔥Detroit automakers shutter U.S. plants in move to stop coronavirus spread🔥

pentagon-puts-units-on-alert-with-over-1,000-beds-to-assist-coronavirus-response

🔥Pentagon puts units on alert with over 1,000 beds to assist coronavirus response🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *