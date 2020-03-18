🔥U.S. suspending visa services worldwide due to coronavirus – State Department🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is suspending all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services as of Wednesday in most countries worldwide due to coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman for the State Department said.

The spokeswoman did not mention which or how many countries are halting services. She said U.S. missions abroad will continue to provide emergency visa services “as resources allow,” and that the services to U.S. citizens will remain available.

Missions will resume routine visa services as soon as possible, the spokeswoman said, without giving a date.

