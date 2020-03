🔥U.S. Supreme Court to postpone oral arguments amid coronavirus concerns🔥

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Will Dunham/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court will postpone its next session of oral arguments scheduled for later this month in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus and protect the justices and the courtā€™s staff, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The announcement to delay the arguments, scheduled to begin on March 23, marked an increase in the courtā€™s response to the pandemic after closing its building to the public last Thursday.