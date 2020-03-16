🔥U.S. Supreme Court to postpone oral arguments amid coronavirus concerns🔥

Posted by — March 16, 2020 in News Leave a reply

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Will Dunham/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court will postpone its next session of oral arguments scheduled for later this month in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus and protect the justices and the court’s staff, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The announcement to delay the arguments, scheduled to begin on March 23, marked an increase in the court’s response to the pandemic after closing its building to the public last Thursday.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

You May Also Like

bolsonaro-says-no-legal-room-to-close-brazil-borders-due-to-coronavirus

🔥Bolsonaro says no legal room to close Brazil borders due to coronavirus🔥

beijing-tells-pompeo-it-is-futile-to-smear-china-over-virus

🔥Beijing tells Pompeo it is futile to smear China over virus🔥

duterte-puts-philippines-under-quarantine,-says-‘we-are-in-the-fight-of-our-lives’

🔥Duterte puts Philippines under quarantine, says ‘we are in the fight of our lives’🔥

starbucks-shifts-to-‘to-go’-format-in-us.,-canada-as-virus-spreads

🔥Starbucks shifts to ‘to go’ format in U.S., Canada as virus spreads🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *