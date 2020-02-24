us.-supreme-court-rejects-apple-appeal-in-patent-fight-with-virnetx

🔥U.S. Supreme Court rejects Apple appeal in patent fight with VirnetX🔥

News
mariya smith0

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear Apple Inc’s bid to avoid paying about $440 million in damages for using patent licensing firm VirnetX Inc’s internet security technology without permission in features such as FaceTime video calling.

The justices rejected Apple’s appeal in the long-running case in which a federal jury in 2016 found that Apple had infringed VirnetX’s patents and awarded $302 million. A judge later increased that amount to $439.7 million including interest and other costs.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

Related Posts

10-super-bowl-memes-and-reactions-to-shakira-and-jlo&apos;s-half-time-show-performance

10 Super Bowl memes and reactions to Shakira and JLo's half-time show performance

John koli
dominic-raab-begins-drive-for-&apos;first-wave&apos;-of-post-brexit-trade-deals-in-australia

Dominic Raab begins drive for 'first wave' of post-Brexit trade deals in Australia

John koli
stranger-things-4-release-date,-cast,-teaser-trailer-and-more

🔥Stranger Things 4 release date, cast, teaser trailer and more🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *