us.-supreme-court-halts-execution-for-alabama-man-convicted-of-killing-three-police-officers

🔥U.S. Supreme court halts execution for Alabama man convicted of killing three police officers🔥

News
mariya smith0

(Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday halted the execution of an Alabama man just minutes before he was due to be put to death for his role in the 2004 killing of three police officers at his apartment where they were attempting to arrest him for dealing drugs.

Nathaniel Woods, 43, was to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. CST (0000 GMT) at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama. He was convicted for the murders of Birmingham police officers Carlos Owen, Harley Chisholm and Charles Bennett.

Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler

Related Posts

republicans-shrug-off-calls-to-probe-trump-influence-in-criminal-case

🔥Republicans shrug off calls to probe Trump influence in criminal case🔥

mariya smith
drake-university-mascot-griff-the-bulldog-is-a-fixture-in-iowa-politics

Drake University mascot Griff the bulldog is a fixture in Iowa politics

mariya smith
1876-•-‘whiskey-ring’-corruption-trial-in-st.-louis-was-a-national-sensation

🔥1876 • ‘Whiskey ring’ corruption trial in St. Louis was a national sensation🔥

syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *