🔥U.S. strategic stockpile of medical supplies ‘now empty’: Connecticut governor🔥

(Reuters) – Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said on Tuesday that the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of medical supplies was now empty and the state was “on its own” trying to secure ventilators and personal protective equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was disturbing today to find out that the national strategic stockpile is now empty. We did get 50 ventilators, for which I am very thankful,” Lamont told a news conference. “For now we are on our own. For now we are doing the best to scour the globe for PPE (personal protective equipment) as best we can.”

To ease the financial impact of the pandemic, Connecticut on Tuesday announced a 90-day mortgage payment grace period for workers laid off, furloughed or otherwise affected by the virus.

Over 50 banks and credit unions agreed to offer mortgage relief, and gave a commitment to cease foreclosures for the next 60 days in cases related to the impact of the coronavirus, the state’s banking commissioner George Perez told a news conference.

Lamont said he did not expect renters to be evicted as a result of job losses or other coronavirus-related factors, not least because eviction courts were closed.