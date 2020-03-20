🔥U.S. Senator Toomey says Senate vote on aid package likely early next week: CNBC🔥

Posted by — March 20, 2020 in News Leave a reply
us.-senator-toomey-says-senate-vote-on-aid-package-likely-early-next-week:-cnbc

FILE PHOTO: Pat Toomey (R-PA) questions David Marcus, head of Facebook’s Calibra (digital wallet service), during testimony before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on “Examining Facebook’s Proposed Digital Currency and Data Privacy Considerations” on Capitol hill in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

(Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey told CNBC on Friday that a vote in the Senate on a coronavirus economic aid package is likely to take place early next week.

“It’s likely there will be a vote early next week”, Toomey said in an interview. “A vote on Monday, that’s the goal.”

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

You May Also Like

missouri-cases-of-covid-19-jump-to-47,-state’s-third-death-reported-in-st.-louis-county

🔥Missouri cases of COVID-19 jump to 47, state’s third death reported in St. Louis County🔥

new-york-hair-and-nail-salons-to-shut,-but-booze-deemed-‘essential’

🔥New York hair and nail salons to shut, but booze deemed ‘essential’🔥

completion-of-2020-us.-census-extended-into-august-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

🔥Completion of 2020 U.S. Census extended into August amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

us.-may-convert-thousands-of-new-york-hotel,-college-rooms-into-care-units

🔥U.S. may convert thousands of New York hotel, college rooms into care units🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *