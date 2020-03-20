🔥U.S. Senator Toomey says Senate vote on aid package likely early next week: CNBC🔥

FILE PHOTO: Pat Toomey (R-PA) questions David Marcus, head of Facebook’s Calibra (digital wallet service), during testimony before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on “Examining Facebook’s Proposed Digital Currency and Data Privacy Considerations” on Capitol hill in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

(Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey told CNBC on Friday that a vote in the Senate on a coronavirus economic aid package is likely to take place early next week.

“It’s likely there will be a vote early next week”, Toomey said in an interview. “A vote on Monday, that’s the goal.”