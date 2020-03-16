🔥U.S. Senator Schumer wants at least $750 billion to combat coronavirus, help economy🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY) speaks during a news briefing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the City Hall in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer will propose legislation totaling at least $750 billion to combat the coronavirus outbreak and help the economy, his office said in a statement on Monday. He will present the package as early as Tuesday, the statement said.

The plan would be in addition to an $8.3 billion aid plan that Congress has already passed, as well as a multi-billion-dollar package the House approved last week, the statement said.

Schumer’s plan would include money to address hospital capacity issues, expand unemployment insurance, increase Medicaid funding, and provide immediate payment forbearance on federal loans, the statement said. Democrats are a minority in the U.S. Senate.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell

