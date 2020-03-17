🔥U.S. Senate’s McConnell says ‘not leaving town’ until coronavirus aid bill is passed🔥

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to members of the news media while walking into his office, as Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday “we’re not leaving town” until senators have passed another coronavirus aid bill.

McConnell, a Republican, told reporters the Senate is working to quickly pass a coronavirus relief bill approved by the House of Representatives, but that it was too early to tell if he supported elements of a White House coronavirus stimulus plan.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

