🔥U.S. Senate stops Republican coronavirus bill🔥

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in News Leave a reply
us.-senate-stops-republican-coronavirus-bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Partisan battles in the U.S. Senate on Sunday stopped a coronavirus response bill from advancing, even as negotiations continued.

By a vote of 47-47, a Republican bill failed to clear a procedural hurdle that required 60 affirmative votes. Democrats were pushing for more robust help for healthcare workers and others, saying the Republican measure concentrated too heavily on helping corporations affected by the disease outbreak.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Kim Coghill

You May Also Like

partisan-battles-block-us.-senate-coronavirus-bill-but-talks-continue

🔥Partisan battles block U.S. Senate coronavirus bill but talks continue🔥

coronavirus-forces-states-to-order-nearly-one-in-three-americans-to-stay-home

🔥Coronavirus forces states to order nearly one in three Americans to stay home🔥

biden-to-start-considering-running-mates,-consulted-obama

🔥Biden to start considering running mates, consulted Obama🔥

factbox:-three-in-us.-congress-test-positive-for-coronavirus,-more-self-quarantine

🔥Factbox: Three in U.S. Congress test positive for coronavirus, more self-quarantine🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *