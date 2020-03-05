🔥U.S. Senate passes, sends to Trump, $8.3 billion bill to battle coronavirus🔥

MTA workers disinfect the subway station while people exit the station in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would rush $8.3 billion into efforts to contain a growing coronavirus crisis in the United States, sending it to President Donald Trump for signing into law.

The Senate voted 96-1 in favor of the bill, following House of Representatives passage of the measure on Wednesday by a vote of 415-2.