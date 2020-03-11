us.-senate-finance-chair-sees-little-support-for-payroll-tax-cut:-bloomberg-news

🔥U.S. Senate Finance chair sees little support for payroll tax cut: Bloomberg News🔥

mariya smith0

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday said there was not enough support for U.S. President Donald Trump’s idea to ease payroll taxes to offset coronavirus’ economic impact, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican, added that immediate action on payroll taxes was not needed, according to Bloomberg.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

