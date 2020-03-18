🔥U.S. Senate expected to vote Wednesday on House coronavirus bill: source🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Republican-led U.S. Senate is expected on Wednesday to vote on a multibillion-dollar coronavirus bill that passed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives over the weekend, a person familiar with the matter said.

But the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Senate Republicans were still working to address the concerns of the final holdouts among their party caucus.

