🔥U.S. says website offered phony coronavirus vaccines🔥

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in News Leave a reply
us.-says-website-offered-phony-coronavirus-vaccines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Sunday said it cracked down on a website that was fraudulently offering to sell vaccines for warding off the deadly coronavirus.

The department said the case marked its first action to fight fraud related to the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 400 Americans and disrupted the lives of millions across the country.

The coronavirus causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

The website claimed to offer access to World Health Organization vaccine kits for a shipping charge of $4.95.

“In fact, there are currently no legitimate COVID-19 vaccines and the WHO is not distributing any such vaccine,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

At the department’s request, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued a temporary restraining order requiring that public access to the website be blocked, the department said.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Daniel Wallis

You May Also Like

partisan-battles-block-us.-senate-coronavirus-bill-but-talks-continue

🔥Partisan battles block U.S. Senate coronavirus bill but talks continue🔥

us.-senate-stops-republican-coronavirus-bill

🔥U.S. Senate stops Republican coronavirus bill🔥

coronavirus-forces-states-to-order-nearly-one-in-three-americans-to-stay-home

🔥Coronavirus forces states to order nearly one in three Americans to stay home🔥

biden-to-start-considering-running-mates,-consulted-obama

🔥Biden to start considering running mates, consulted Obama🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *