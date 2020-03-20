🔥U.S. restrictions on travel across Canadian border begins late Friday🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Homeland Security Department (DHS) said restrictions barring non-essential travel over the U.S.-Canadian land border will start at 11: 59 p.m. EDT Friday and last until April 20, in accordance with a notice.

DHS says the restrictions usually do not impact flights or trade or cargo, but does connect with passenger rail and ferry travel. The restrictions bar tourist trips, but allow U.S. citizens and permanent residents to come back to america. The ban includes exceptions for folks traveling for medical purposes, attending school or even to work in agriculture, public health purposes or military-related travel.