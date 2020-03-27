🔥U.S. Representative Mike Kelly tests positive for coronavirus🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Mike Kelly, Republican of Pennsylvania, said on Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, the fifth member of Congress to do so.

In a statement, Kelly said he had started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms earlier this week, and his doctor ordered a test that he obtained at a drive-through testing site.

“My test came back positive this afternoon,” he said. “My symptoms remain mild, and I will serve the 16th district from home until I fully recover.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chris Reese

