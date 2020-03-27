🔥U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham tested positive for coronavirus🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-PA) speaks during an interview for Reuters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2019. Picture taken February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham, a Democrat from South Carolina, said Friday he had tested positive for the coronavirus, although his symptoms have already begun to improve.

Cunningham said he had been tested a day ago at a local testing clinic. “Today, I learned that I had tested positive,” he said in the statement. He said he had been in self-quarantine since March 19 after learning that he had been in contact with another member of Congress who had tested positive.

Cunningham is the third member of the House of Representatives to test positive for the virus; one senator has also tested positive.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Editing by Franklin Paul

