🔥U.S. Representative Collins self-quarantines after contact with coronavirus patient🔥

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) speaks to the media as the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump continues in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Doug Collins said on Monday he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus at a conference in Maryland last month.

“This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19,” Collins, a Georgia Republican, said on Twitter, referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution,” he said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu

