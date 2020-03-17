🔥U.S. regulators propose easing bank buffer rule payout restrictions🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. banking regulators on Tuesday proposed a technical rule change to bank rules to ease restrictions on the payouts banks can make, such as bonuses and dividends, if they eat into their buffers while trying to support businesses and the economy.
The regulators repeated calls for banks to use their liquidity and capital reserves in order to support companies which are feeling the strain due to disruption caused by the spread of the coronavirus.
Reporting by Michelle Price
