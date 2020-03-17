🔥U.S. regulators propose easing bank buffer rule payout restrictions🔥

Posted by — March 17, 2020 in News Leave a reply
us.-regulators-propose-easing-bank-buffer-rule-payout-restrictions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. banking regulators on Tuesday proposed a technical rule change to bank rules to ease restrictions on the payouts banks can make, such as bonuses and dividends, if they eat into their buffers while trying to support businesses and the economy.

The regulators repeated calls for banks to use their liquidity and capital reserves in order to support companies which are feeling the strain due to disruption caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

Reporting by Michelle Price

You May Also Like

virtual-rallies,-line-spacing:-illinois-votes-amid-pandemic

🔥Virtual rallies, line spacing: Illinois votes amid pandemic🔥

bosnia-declares-nationwide-state-of-emergency-over-coronavirus:-pm

🔥Bosnia declares nationwide state of emergency over coronavirus: PM🔥

bags-packed,-malaysians-stream-into-singapore-ahead-of-coronavirus-travel-ban

🔥Bags packed, Malaysians stream into Singapore ahead of coronavirus travel ban🔥

us.-cities-go-quiet-as-officials-step-up-coronavirus-warnings

🔥U.S. cities go quiet as officials step up coronavirus warnings🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *