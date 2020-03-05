🔥U.S. races to ramp up coronavirus response as 11th death confirmed🔥

Congress was poised to approve $8.3 billion dollars in supplemental spending Thursday to help bolster U.S. defenses against an increasingly pervasive and increasingly deadly outbreak of the new coronavirus.Eleven people have died of the COVID-19 disease in the U.S., all but one in Washington state. California declared a state of emergency after the first death was confirmed there Wednesday. A cruise ship that the victim had traveled on was being held off shore in San Francisco, while all passengers are tested for the virus. Race to Respond: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreakThere were at least 160 people with the coronavirus in 17 states as of Thursday. Globally, the epidemic has spread to 80 countries, infecting at least 95,000 people and killing over 3,200. But more than 50,000 coronavirus patients have recovered and been released from isolation, and experts continue to debate the lethality of the disease.Officials say the only way to understand it is to test a lot more people, and the U.S. government is working to catch up with other nations where widespread testing has been carried out for weeks. Vice President Mike Pence said 1.5 million more test kits would be available in the U.S. by the end of the week. China, the country where the outbreak started, appeared to be over the worst of the epidemic, with daily death and infection rates declining. Elsewhere, including in the U.S., those rates were still ramping up, and the disease’s impact on everyday life was mounting.

California reports first coronavirus death

Some of America’s biggest corporations have told employees in West Coast offices to work from home. The United Nations education agency UNESCO said more than 290 million children were out of school around the world thanks to closures in more than 20 countries. Countless sporting events, business conferences, concerts and other large gatherings have been scrapped as significant outbreaks in the U.S., South Korea, Iran and Italy continue to grow.

6m ago

Cruise ship passengers to be tested off California coast

A cruise ship that was expected to dock in San Francisco on Thursday will be kept offshore until its thousands of passengers can be tested for the coronavirus, after a previous passenger died from the illness. Several passengers aboard the Grand Princess had symptoms that could be coronavirus, flu or the common cold, health officials said. The state planned to fly COVID-19 testing kits out to the ship, which won’t be allowed to dock until the test results are completed, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday. “The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers,” he said.

A file photo shows the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in San Francisco. The vessel, scheduled to dock in the city again on March 5, 2020, was to be kept off shore and all passengers tested for the new coronavirus after a previous passenger died of the disease.

The tests will be conducted at a San Francisco Bay Area laboratory and results could be available in as little as four hours, the governor said. The announcement came as California became the third U.S. state to declare a state of emergency over the virus, after Washington and Florida. Hawaii joined them Wednesday, with no cases there yet and the governor saying an emergency declaration would help them prepare for a possible outbreak. -AP

11m ago

Two buildings closed after Facebook contractor diagnosed with coronavirus

A Facebook contractor in Seattle has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the company confirmed to CBS News in a statement. “We’ve notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials to prioritize everyone’s health and safety,” said a spokesperson for the company. The spokesperson added that two buildings have since been closed, and that employees who work there have been asked to work from home until the end of March.

13m ago

New Jersey announces first presumptive positive coronavirus case

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced the state’s first presumptive coronavirus case Wednesday. In a press release, Murphy identified the patient as a man in his 30’s who has been hospitalized in Bergen County since March 3. The state is awaiting confirmation from the CDC. “My administration is working aggressively to keep residents safe and contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey,” Murphy said in the release. “We take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks.”

15m ago

Italy closes all schools amid coronavirus outbreak

As Italy tries to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, the government has ordered all schools, universities and daycare facilities nationwide to close for 10 days, starting Thursday. The closures, which will last until at least March 15, are part of an effort to contain the virus, which has hit Italy harder than any other European country. The death toll in Italy has reached 107 — up 28 in just 24 hours — the Civil Protection Agency said on Wednesday. The number of cases across the country has increased to 3,090, contributing to the global total of over 93,000 cases and 3,200 deaths. Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said Wednesday that the decision was not a “simple” one for the government. Previously, only schools in the northern regions of the country, which have been most affected by the outbreak, have been closed. The closures will now extend nationwide, impacting around 8.4 million students.

16m ago

California governor declares State of Emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday. California has 53 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and the first death was reported Wednesday.”The emergency proclamation includes provisions that protect consumers against price gouging, allow for health care workers to come from out of state to assist at health care facilities and give health care facilities the flexibility to plan and adapt to accommodate incoming patients,” the governor’s office said in a statement.Price gouging needs to be “aggressively monitored,” Newsom said at a press conference Wednesday.California has added 14 labs where testing for the virus is allowed, and that number is expected to increase to 20 in the coming days, according to the governor.Newsom also said the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is linked to the state’s first confirmed death, is scheduled to arrive in San Francisco on Wednesday night, but will be delayed to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct tests.