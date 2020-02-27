🔥U.S. neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen targeted Canadian police forces for ‘swatting’ hoaxes, FBI says🔥

A conspiracy involving a former leader and founding member of violent white supremacist group Atomwaffen targeted police forces in Canada in a large “swatting” campaign, U.S. prosecutors allege.

The group used the harassment technique of reporting fake emergencies to trick heavily armed police teams, often called SWAT unit, in masked calls to 11 police agencies across Canada: the RCMP in Alberta, B.C. and New Brunswick; the Ontario Provincial Police; and municipal police forces in Edmonton, Lethbridge, Bancroft, Sudbury, Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City, according to documents filed in court.

U.S. federal authorities charged several alleged members of the neo-Nazi group on Wednesday for running intimidation campaigns against journalists and members of the Anti-Defamation League in retaliation for reporting on the group’s members and activities.

Among those arrested was John Cameron Denton, 26, of Montgomery, Texas, for an alleged “swatting” conspiracy. He is charged with making interstate threats to injure.

His criminal charge specifically relates to hoax calls sending police scrambling to intervene in faked incidents in Virginia involving a U.S. Cabinet official, a university, a Baptist church and — at the request of Denton — ProPublica, a New York-based newsroom, and one of its journalists who revealed Denton’s identity and role in Atomwaffen, the Federal Bureau of Investigation alleges.

According to a sworn affidavit in support of the charges, prepared by an FBI agent in the agency’s Cyber Crime Squad, additional swatting calls were traced to the group, including to 11 different police agencies in Canada.

The conspirators conducted hundreds of swatting calls across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom

The affidavit does not say what the specific calls to Canadian police agencies were, who their third-party victims were meant to be or whether the calls prompted the desired response. Most were made in late 2018.

Several of the police agencies involved were not able to fill in any of those blanks prior to deadline when contacted.

Two of the conspirators who did the speaking on most of the hoax calls are described as foreign nationals not living in the United States. It is not publicly known if they are Canadians, although there are several reference to Canadian affairs in the conspirator’s chat logs. The FBI said the investigation is ongoing.

One of them mentions former Toronto mayor Rob Ford in 2018, typing the message “Rob Ford crack video released” and sending a link to a CBC video from 2016.



Ex-Toronto mayor Rob Ford is shown in a video apparently smoking crack cocaine.

In another chat, a member expresses concern one of them is going to be arrested and someone replies, “by the mounties?” — which is likely a reference to the RCMP. The person replies: “yes”.

Members of the conspiracy hooked up on the Internet, including through dark web sites, using various chat rooms and software, including an encrypted conference call app that allowed several people to listen in on the hoax calls as they were taking place, the FBI said.

The objective of swatting is to trick police dispatchers into believing there is an ongoing or imminent threat or crime that requires immediate intervention by police at a victim’s home or office. The hope is a flood of armed police will interfere, frighten and embarrassment the victim while providing amusement for the hoaxers.

Members sometimes shared video of the police response to their calls.

During the FBI investigation, Denton unwittingly met with an undercover FBI agent, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

He allegedly told the agent about his role in the swatting and described how they did it. He allegedly used two nicknames online in the swatting group: Rape and Tormentor.

He told the agent he used a voice changer when he made calls himself and admitted he was behind swatting ProPublica and its journalist, the affidavit claims.

He allegedly said it would be good if he was “raided” over the activities because it would be seen as a “top-tier” crime that would benefit the Atomwaffen Division.

Atomwaffen is German for “nuclear weapons” and the group is linked to racist and anti-Semitic ideology and several violent acts, including murder, authorities said.

The group’s neo-Nazi ideology is apparent in the racial tones throughout the conversation logs

Denton is described in court documents as a founding member of Atomwaffen Division and a former leader of its Texas wing. A former member told the FBI that Denton recruited him to the group and encouraged its members to pursue neo-Nazi activities.

Denton was motivated in his swatting targets by “racial animus,” and members of the conspiracy expressed anti-black and anti-Jewish sentiment, the FBI alleges.

The Alfred Street Baptist Church, for example, is a predominantly black church with important historic ties to the African American community. A caller said bombs were placed at the church and he would kill everyone inside. Police evacuated the building and swept it for explosives. Nothing was found.

The FBI says a co-conspirator who is now co-operating with the FBI said the church was targeted because of its African American ties. The unnamed informant said the co-conspirators are white supremacists sympathetic to the neo-Nazi movement.

The investigation began after an unnamed U.S. Cabinet official, described as a U.S. Secret Service protected person living in Northern Virginia, was targeted. Police received a fake call from a man purporting to be at the home address of the official with an AR-15 and had just shot his girlfriend and was holding her kids hostage in the laundry room.

Authorities linked that call to a similar one targeting Virginia’s Old Dominion University and then other incidents were eventually traced to the group, authorities said.

In a related investigation, authorities in Seattle announced the arrest of four “racially motivated violent extremists” also linked to Atomwaffen.

According to the criminal complaint, the accused conspired to identify journalists and others they wanted to intimidate. The group focused primarily on those who are Jewish or journalists of colour.

Authorities say posters featuring Nazi symbols, masked figures with guns and Molotov cocktails alongside threatening language were delivered or mailed to their targets.

“These defendants sought to spread fear and terror with threats delivered to the doorstep of those who are critical of their activities,” said Brian Moran, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington.

