us-military-labs-working-‘feverishly’-on-coronavirus-vaccine:-top-us.-general

🔥U.S. military labs working ‘feverishly’ on coronavirus vaccine: top U.S. general🔥

News
mariya smith0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. government military laboratories are working to develop a vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday.

“Our research labs, our military research labs, are working feverishly around the horn here to try to come up with a vaccine,” General Mark Milley said at a Pentagon briefing. “So we’ll see how that develops over the next couple of months.”

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul

Related Posts

claire-o&apos;neill:-sacked-un-summit-chief-in-scathing-attack-on-boris-johnson-over-climate-change

Claire O'Neill: Sacked UN summit chief in scathing attack on Boris Johnson over climate change

John koli
worldview:-coronavirus-evacuation-plane-delayed,-and-more-headlines

WorldView: Coronavirus evacuation plane delayed, and more headlines

mariya smith
barr-faces-“crisis-of-confidence”-inside-doj

🔥Barr faces “crisis of confidence” inside DOJ🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *