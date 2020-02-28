🔥U.S. lawmakers may vote on coronavirus response bill as soon as next week: source🔥

A woman walks into a pharmacy to purchase N95 face masks in advance of the potential coronavirus outbreak in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives could vote on an emergency bill aimed at providing funding for the country’s coronavirus response as soon as next week, a congressional source said on Friday.

Negotiators were looking at approving between $6 to $8 billion in funding for the response, the source said, significantly higher than the $2.5 billion the White House had requested.