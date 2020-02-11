us.-justice-department-declines-to-offer-court-sentencing-guidance-on-trump-adviser-stone

🔥U.S. Justice Department declines to offer court sentencing guidance on Trump adviser Stone🔥

News
mariya smith0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday backed away from its earlier recommendation of sentencing President Donald Trump’s adviser Roger Stone to between 7 and 9 years in prison, and declined to offer the court an alternative sentencing range.

In a court filing, the department said it would defer to the court on an appropriate sentence, but said the original recommendation by the prosecutors who tried the case “could be considered excessive and unwarranted.”

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese

