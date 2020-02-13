🔥U.S. judge denied Trump adviser Stone’s request for a new trial: filing🔥

us.-judge-denied-trump-adviser-stone’s-request-for-a-new-trial:-filing

FILE PHOTO: Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for the continuation of his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A federal judge has rejected a request by U.S. President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone for a new trial, according to a court filing released on Wednesday, a day after a Justice Department reversal over sentencing prompted prosecutors to resign from the case.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, in a Feb. 5 order, said the Republican operative’s lawyers had “not presented grounds for a new trial … or any reason to believe there has been ‘a serious miscarriage of justice.’”

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

