🔥U.S. House speaker, Treasury chief discuss coronavirus proposal: spokesman🔥
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on Wednesday morning to discuss potential legislation to respond to coronavirus, Pelosi’s spokesman said in a tweet.
Pelosi and Mnuchin had also met on Tuesday as the White House and Congress weighed possible economic relief as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grows nationwide.
Reporting by Susan Heavey
