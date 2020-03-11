🔥U.S. House speaker, Treasury chief discuss coronavirus proposal: spokesman🔥

us.-house-speaker,-treasury-chief-discuss-coronavirus-proposal:-spokesman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke on Wednesday morning to discuss potential legislation to respond to coronavirus, Pelosi’s spokesman said in a tweet.

Pelosi and Mnuchin had also met on Tuesday as the White House and Congress weighed possible economic relief as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases grows nationwide.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

