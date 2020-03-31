🔥U.S. House Speaker Pelosi will not take coronavirus test after fifth lawmaker ill🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference, following a Senate vote on the coronavirus relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she was not concerned about her proximity to a fifth lawmaker who is ill with coronavirus symptoms and was advised by her doctor she does not need to be tested.

“In terms of my situation, I kept my distance. I said to them we all have to be six feet apart and I kept my distance from all the members,” Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC.

She said her doctor told her that her situation was low-risk and she had no reason to take any measures.

U.S. Representative Nydia Velazquez, a Democrat from New York, said on Monday that she had been diagnosed with a presumed case of coronavirus, although she had not been tested, after developing symptoms of the ailment on Sunday.

Velazquez was in the Capitol on Friday and attended a ceremony at which Pelosi signed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus response plan.

Four members of the U.S. Congress have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and more than two dozen others have said they are self-quarantining in hopes of limiting the spread of the pandemic.

