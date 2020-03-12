FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building as seen before President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled late on Wednesday legislation to give aid to individuals and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

House Democratic leaders intend to hold a debate and vote on the measure as early as Thursday. It includes additional funding for food and nutrition programs, expanded unemployment insurance and paid sick days for workers, according to the bill’s text.