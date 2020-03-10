us.-house-democrats:-coronavirus-aid-must-include-paid-sick-leave,-other-help

🔥U.S. House Democrats: Coronavirus aid must include paid sick leave, other help🔥

News
mariya smith0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday said any federal economic assistance amid the coronavirus outbreak must directly affect people most directly impacted by the disease, not the wealthiest individuals or multinational corporations.

Potential aid should include paid sick leave, enhanced unemployment insurance, food security and affordable testing and treatment, House Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Katherine Clark told reporters at a news conference.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell, writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Related Posts

benfred’s-5:-illini’s-ayo-dosunmu-turns-road-games-into-highlight-reels

🔥BenFred’s 5: Illini’s Ayo Dosunmu turns road games into highlight reels🔥

syed
brisbane-car-fire-kills-ex-rugby-league-star-rowan-baxter-and-three-children

🔥Brisbane car fire kills ex rugby league star Rowan Baxter and three children🔥

John koli
frozen-london-2020:-ways-to-get-tickets-to-the-west-end-musical

🔥Frozen London 2020: Ways to get tickets to the West End musical🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *