🔥U.S. hotel, travel industry to meet up with Vice President Pence over coronavirus🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American hotel and travel industry executives from companies such as for example Marriott and Hilton are ending up in Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday to go over the economic impact of the brand new coronavirus because the outbreak hurts the.

The hotel industry said it really is likely to lose $1.every week due to the coronavirus 4 billion in revenue, in accordance with a statement from the American Hotel and Lodging Association and the U.S. Travel Association, which also said forecasts for a 30 percent drop in hotel occupancy over per year would cause the increased loss of nearly 4 million jobs.

Pence, White House officials and members of Congress will talk with hotel industry leaders to go over urgent action and providing relief to employees, the statement said.