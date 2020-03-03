🔥U.S. Homeland Security Department temporarily closes office in Washington State amid coronavirus concerns🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) temporarily closed an office in Washington state on Tuesday amid concerns over the possible spread of the coronavirus, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said during a congressional hearing.

Wolf said a department employee at the office had visited a family member at a Washington State nursing home affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which led to the decision to close the office for 14 days “out of an abundance of caution.”