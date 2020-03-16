🔥U.S. Health Department hit by a cyberattack: Bloomberg🔥

(Reuters) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), a key part of the federal response to the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, was hit by a cyberattack on Sunday night, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter.

The reporter, in a tweet on Monday, cited unnamed sources who said there were multiple hacking incidents that appeared aimed at slowing down the department’s systems. Representatives for HHS could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

