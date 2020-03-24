🔥U.S. has potential of becoming coronavirus epicenter, says WHO🔥

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
us.-has-potential-of-becoming-coronavirus-epicenter,-says-who

A deserted Times Square is pictured following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was seeing a “very large acceleration” in coronavirus infections in the United States which had the potential of becoming the new epicenter.

Over the past 24 hours, 85 percent of new cases were from Europe and the United States, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters. Of those, 40 percent were from the United States.

Asked whether the United States could become the new epicentre, Harris said: “We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the U.S. So it does have that potential.

“…They (the United States) have a very large outbreak and an outbreak that is increasing in intensity,” Harris added.

Overall, the global outbreak was accelerating very rapidly and she expected large increases in case numbers and deaths from the 334,981 cases and 14,510 deaths reported.

Reporting by Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Alison Williams

You May Also Like

global-airlines-face-emergency,-need-rescue-package-now-iata

🔥Global airlines face emergency, need rescue package now -IATA🔥

woman-who-smashed-glass-in-teacher&apos;s-face-sent-to-rehab

🔥Woman who smashed glass in teacher's face sent to rehab🔥

disney-plus-is-the-best-new-streaming-service-to-watch-right-now

🔥Disney Plus is the best new streaming service to watch right now🔥

redrow-rules-out-land-buying-as-coronavirus-hits-business

🔥Redrow rules out land buying as coronavirus hits business🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *