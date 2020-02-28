us.-fda-says-no-medical-device-shortages-due-to-virus-outbreak

🔥U.S. FDA says no medical device shortages due to virus outbreak🔥

News
mariya smith0

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday there were no reported shortages of medical devices within the country due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The FDA said it had contacted 63 companies, having 72 manufacturing facilities in China, which produce medical devices that may be prone to a potential shortage in the case of a supply disruption. (bit.ly/3abFNzL)

Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Related Posts

germany-gun-control:-what-are-the-laws-in-place?

🔥Germany gun control: What are the laws in place?🔥

John koli
can-i-still-enter-euromillions-after-brexit?-everything-you-need-to-know-ahead-of-tonight&apos;s-draw?

Can I still enter EuroMillions after Brexit? Everything you need to know ahead of tonight's draw?

John koli
to-move-tourists-away-from-famous-red-light-district,-amsterdam-looks-to-create-massive,-five-storey-‘erotic-centre’

🔥To move tourists away from famous Red Light District, Amsterdam looks to create massive, five-storey ‘erotic centre’🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *