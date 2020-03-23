🔥U.S. FAA plans to extend minimum flight requirement waiver through Oct. 24🔥

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in News Leave a reply
us-faa-plans-to-extend-minimum-flight-requirement-waiver-through-oct.-24

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Sunday it has tentatively decided to extend temporarily waivers of minimum flight requirements at U.S. airports through Oct. 24 to help airlines facing a steep decline in travel demand due to the coronavirus.

Airlines can lose their slots at congested airports if they do not use them at least 80 percent of the time. The FAA initially waived the requirements through May 31. Foreign authorities have offered reciprocal relief to carriers after the FAA action. The waiver applies to New York’s JFK and LaGuardia airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft

You May Also Like

st.-louis-county-counts-38-new-cases-of-coronavirus

🔥St. Louis County counts 38 new cases of coronavirus🔥

sen.-rand-paul-tests-positive-for-virus,-forcing-quarantines

🔥Sen. Rand Paul tests positive for virus, forcing quarantines🔥

coronavirus:-testament-singer,-crew-members-test-positive

Coronavirus: Testament Singer, Crew Members Test Positive

here-are-the-freebies-companies-are-offering-during-coronavirus,-from-meditation-to-activity-apps-for-the-kids

Here are the freebies companies are offering during coronavirus, from meditation to activity apps for the kids

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *