🔥U.S. FAA closes air traffic facilities in NY, Indianapolis for coronavirus cleaning🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it had temporarily closed the air traffic control tower at John F. Kennedy Airport in NY and shuttered section of the Indianapolis Air Route Traffic Control Center for cleaning after workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The FAA said a technician at JFK had tested positive and air traffic controllers will operate from another location on airport property.

American Airlines Group Inc said it had canceled 20 of its 68 scheduled departures from JFK on Friday because of reduced incoming arrival rate as traffic control was shifted to another location.

In Indiana, after an oxygen traffic control supervisor tested positive, the FAA vacated work areas at the Indianapolis Air Route Traffic Control and flights through the airspace handled by those sectors were rerouted.

Air traffic control towers remain closed at Chicago Midway and NEVADA airports after other coronavirus cases were reported earlier this week.

Airlines have canceled a lot more than 1,000 flights this week after coronavirus-related tower outages, including a lot more than 700 flights on Thursday and Friday at NEVADA and much more than 800 during the last two days at Midway, in accordance with flightaware.com

Southwest Airlines has resumed operations in Chicago after canceling a lot more than 200 flights on Thursday. The airline said it had also canceled another 150 flights at Chicago and much more than 165 flights at NEVADA airport on Friday.

On Thursday, the FAA placed a temporary flight restriction over Midway to permit only commercial flights along with other authorized flights following a amount of local private pilots began utilizing the airport for touch-and-go landing practice.