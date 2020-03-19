🔥U.S. FAA administrator will self-quarantine for seven days🔥

Posted by — March 19, 2020
FILE PHOTO: Steve Dickson, Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, speaks at the UK Aviation Club about the Boeing 737 MAX, in London, Britain, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson told employees that he will self-quarantine at home for seven days after a brief interaction with one of two members of Congress who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dickson said he is feeling well and said he has not received a test because he is symptom free. “The smart and constructive thing for me to do is stay home,” Dickson said. Some news outlets on Wednesday published photos of Dickson shaking hands with Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, who has now tested positive, during a congressional hearing last week.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nick Zieminski

