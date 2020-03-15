🔥U.S. disease expert Fauci sees no domestic U.S. flight restrictions🔥

FILE PHOTO: NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci gives television interviews about the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned Americans that the coronavirus outbreak could get worse before it gets better, but said he did not expect the United States to restrict domestic travel in the near future.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC News’ “This Week” program he was confident the U.S. government was doing everything needed to contain the outbreak and avert a worst-case scenario.

He said U.S. moves to block travel from China had helped, as would new restrictions on travel from Europe, but there had been no serious discussion about limiting travel within the United States.

“I don’t see that right now in the immediate future. But remember, we are very open-minded about whatever it takes,” he said.