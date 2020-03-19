🔥U.S. Democratic leader Schumer says concerned Trump’s $1,000 check plan insufficient🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday warned of an economic recession as the coronavirus spreads through the country and called for a broader cash payment than Trump’s push for $1,000 checks.

“The coronavirus is slowing our economy to a near standstill and we are almost certainly anticipating a recession,” Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor. He added that expanded unemployment benefits would be a more effective way of helping workers than a $1,000 check from Washington.

