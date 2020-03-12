WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday announced it was placing a 60-day travel restriction for service members, Pentagon civilians and families traveling to, from or through countries that had received a Level 3 designation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention effective March 13.

The advisories include countries such as China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. The Pentagon’s announcement comes after multiple active-duty U.S. servicemembers fell sick in the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.