🔥U.S. could see blood shortages in two weeks: AABB🔥

NEW YORK (Reuters) – About half of blood centers in the U.S. are already reporting low inventory levels and the country could see blood shortages in about two weeks as blood drives are canceled due to the fast-moving coronavirus outbreak, according to AABB, formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks, on Tuesday.

“As of yesterday, there were more than 4,000 canceled blood drives throughout the country representing approximately 130,000 fewer blood donations. In addition, we are seeing a significant decrease in people coming to blood centers to donate blood. This represents a real concern for patient care,” Brian Gannon, who chairs a disaster task force for AABB, said in an emailed statement.

