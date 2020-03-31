🔥U.S. coronavirus deaths reach 3,393, exceeding death toll in China: Reuters tally🔥

A medical student from Touro University Nevada talks with a guy in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing to greatly help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in NEVADA, Nevada, U.S. March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

(Reuters) – U.S. coronavirus-related deaths reached 3,393 on Tuesday, exceeding the full total amount of deaths reported in China and achieving the third highest on the planet behind Italy and Spain, in accordance with a Reuters tally.

Health officials urged Americans to check out stay-at-home orders along with other measures to support the spread of the herpes virus, which started in China in December. Globally, nowadays there are over 800,000 cases of the highly contagious illness due to the virus and much more than 39,000 deaths reported.

Italy has 11,591 reported deaths accompanied by Spain at 8,189.

