🔥U.S. coronavirus death toll rises to 12, including latest in King County, Washington🔥

(Reuters) – The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus rose to 12 on Thursday when King County, Washington reported the latest fatality.

Of the 12 U.S. deaths, 11 have come in Washington state and one in California.

Many of the cases in Washington have been linked to an outbreak at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, including six deaths.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese

