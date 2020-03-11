🔥U.S. considering tax relief to respond to coronavirus outbreak: Mnuchin🔥

us.-considering-tax-relief-to-respond-to-coronavirus-outbreak:-mnuchin

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration is considering a range of steps to offset the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus, including tax relief measures that could put hundreds of billions of dollars into the U.S. economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Mnuchin likened the outbreak to a hurricane, and that the costs needed to be picked up. But he said President Donald Trump felt strongly that U.S. companies needed to be protected, not bailed out.

He said the Trump administration was coordinating internationally, and emphasized that the situation would not go on “for years.”

Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal

