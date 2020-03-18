🔥U.S. congressman Diaz-Balart tests positive for coronavirus – statement🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) speaks during an interview for Reuters on Capitol Hill in Washington February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart said on Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus after developing symptoms of the disease.

Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, said in a statement he has been self-quarantining in Washington since Friday and has not returned home to Florida because his wife’s pre-existing conditions put her at exceptionally high risk. The congressman said he developed a fever and headache on Saturday evening and was notified “a short while ago” that he tested positive.

(This story corrects party affiliation to Republican from Democrat).