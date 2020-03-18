🔥U.S. congressman Diaz-Balart tests positive for coronavirus – statement🔥

Posted by — March 18, 2020 in News Leave a reply
us.-congressman-diaz-balart-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-–-statement

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) speaks during an interview for Reuters on Capitol Hill in Washington February 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart said on Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus after developing symptoms of the disease.

Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, said in a statement he has been self-quarantining in Washington since Friday and has not returned home to Florida because his wife’s pre-existing conditions put her at exceptionally high risk. The congressman said he developed a fever and headache on Saturday evening and was notified “a short while ago” that he tested positive.

(This story corrects party affiliation to Republican from Democrat).

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

You May Also Like

drive-thru-coronavirus-test-sites-popping-up-slowly-across-america

🔥Drive-thru coronavirus test sites popping up slowly across America🔥

parliament-retuning-to-vote-on-covid-19-measures,-but-with-only-a-handful-of-mps

🔥Parliament retuning to vote on COVID-19 measures, but with only a handful of MPs🔥

extra-screening-and-cleaning-aimed-at-keeping-coronavirus-out-of-missouri-prisons,-jails

🔥Extra screening and cleaning aimed at keeping coronavirus out of Missouri prisons, jails🔥

donald-trump-criticises-china-over-coronavirus-and-defends-calling-covid-19-the-&apos;chinese-virus&apos;

🔥Donald Trump criticises China over coronavirus and defends calling Covid-19 the 'Chinese virus'🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *