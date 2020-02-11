🔥U.S. confirms 13th coronavirus case in San Diego🔥

The CDC is confirming the number of U.S. coronavirus cases has risen to 13, with the latest in San Diego. Meanwhile, China announced a single day death toll exceeding 100 for the first time, as worldwide deaths climb to over 1,000. WHO is now on the ground in China where it aims to assemble a global team of scientists to try and speed up the development of solutions. Carter Evans is outside a military base in California with details on the latest U.S. case.