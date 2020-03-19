(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday it had closed the air traffic control tower at NEVADA International Airport following a controller was presumed to possess contracted COVID-19.

A flight tracking website, flightradar24.com, said nearly 500 flights have been canceled at NEVADA airport Thursday, that is receiving flights at a lower life expectancy rate.

Earlier this week, another control tower at Chicago Midway AIRPORT TERMINAL was closed after three technicians tested positive, leading to the canceling greater than 50 Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) flights Wednesday. The NEVADA tower has been cleaned and the FAA is determining just how many controllers shall have to self-isolate.